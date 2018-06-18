CENTER HARBOR — Patrick J. Mohan of Center Harbor passed away on June 18, 2018, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care.
Pat was born in the Bronx, New York, on July 4, 1940.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; his four sons and their wives, Patrick and Kim, Sean and Brandy, James and Lisa, and Tim and Allison; as well as his grandchildren, Schylar, Patrick, Avery, Kendylle, Jayce, Nicholas and Allison; and his sister, Maryann Finn.
There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith on Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m., followed by a private burial service.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers to please make donations to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.
