Patrick J. Shine Jr, 74

LACONIA — Patrick John Shine Jr, 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Patrick passed peacefully at home after an extended illness.
Patrick was born July 16, 1947 in Methuen, MA to the late Patrick Shine Sr. and Mary (Casey) Shine.
He was an enchanting story teller and spun captivating yarns about he and his wife’s travels and adventures with the grandchildren in their motor home. He was a devoted Harley-Davidson rider, after his children and grandchildren, his motorcycle his most treasured possession.
Patrick was employed by Raytheon Company in Andover, MA, for 35 years before he undertook to reinvent himself into several long-desired career choices. After retiring from Raytheon, he was able to complete his Bachelor of Fine Arts and his Art teaching degree enabling him to embrace his primary passions, Art, Teaching, and Children. From there he moved on to a short, but successful, career in real estate sales where he was able to make good use of his "Gift of Gab," and his intense desire to help people gain access to their first homes.
Patrick held a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a teaching degree. He was an ardent advocate for education and the importance of lifelong learning. He believed in, "Learn, Grow, Explore. Expand your world. Work hard, play hard."
Patrick is survived by his wife Pennie of 26 years; his brother Terrance; and sister Katherine; and his children, Patrick, Jennifer, Amy, Bridgett, Christopher and Brendan. He is also survived by his 10 beloved biological grandchildren, Ian, Dylan, Jessica, Nicholas, Danny, Maggie, Tate, Allyssa, Daniella and Joel, one extended family grandchild Malazia; and great-grandson Quincy; and his extended-family children, Andy, Sarah and Michaleen.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Waverly Road, North Andover, MA.
In lieu of flowers, Patrick had requested donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
