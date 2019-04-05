CAMPTON — Patrick J. "Pat" Nestor, 60, of Campton went home to the Lord on April 2, 2019, at Concord Hospital, following a brave battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Patrick was born on Oct. 24, 1958, in the Bronx, New York, the son of Joan and Patrick Nestor. Patrick had one brother, Charles Nestor.
Pat enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1976 and served his country for 21 years, primarily as a medic, and spent six years as a B-52 gunner. While in the Air Force, he continued his education and received a bachelor of science degree in Science, LPN, and RN. He was stationed at bases in Texas, Japan, Maine, New Hampshire, and Arizona. Notably, Pat served on the medical response team under President George H.W. Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle. He retired as a MSgt.
After retirement from the Air Force, Pat earned a master’s Certificate in Information Technology. He was employed in IT at various hospitals, including Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Littleton Regional Hospital, and Speare Memorial Hospital until 2018.
Pat was proud to have served his country. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and supported charitable golf events put on by Speare and Littleton. Pat was known for his quick wit and appreciated a good joke with his friends.
Pat loved his family, as he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Nestor of Campton; his daughter, Anastasia Nestor of Plymouth; his son, Patrick Nestor of Campton; and grandchildren Jaimie, Mia, and Leo. Pat is survived by his brother, Charles Nestor, wife Joanne, and their twin daughters; and has a large extended family in New Hampshire.
Calling hours are at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Sunday, April 7, from 4 to 6 p.m.
There will be a funeral Mass in celebration of Pat's life at St. Matthew's Church on School Street, Plymouth, on Monday, April 8, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Speare Memorial Hospital, 16 Hospital Road, Plymouth NH 03264, which will support the various programs and services provided to our community that he loved.
Lastly, the family requests that you remember Pat with a smile whenever you hear or share a good joke.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
