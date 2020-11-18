QUARTZITE, Ariz. — Patrick Hotchkiss passed away at his home in Quartzite, Arizona, on July 13, 2020, from an apparent heart attack.
Patrick was born in Salzburg, Austria, to parents Pratt Hotchkiss and Herta Wabnegger Hotchkiss, who brought him to Meredith, NH, after his father served as an Army Medic in the European theater of WWII. Patrick became a naturalized U.S. Citizen along with his war bride mother, Herta, in 1950. He grew up in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and graduated from Laconia High School in 1967. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed for two tours of duty in Vietnam. Patrick was honorably discharged from service with a rank of SP5 in 1971. While his duties in Vietnam were high risk, he was happy and honored to serve his country as well as have the opportunity to visit Japan and Australia while on leave for R&R. After his military service he worked for a few years as a floor salesman at Lexington Ski & Sport Shop in Lexington, MA.
Patrick always had a need for exploration and headed out for an epic trip to Miami, Florida, riding his 10-speed bike the entire distance. From Miami he found employment sailing large boats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean, landing on Hassle Island in St. Thomas where he set up residency. While in St. Thomas, he established and managed a business tying down large cruise ships dockside, and held a variety of occupations to include longshoreman, captain of Chartered Yachts, boat builder, avid sport fisherman and longtime proprietor of a cabinet shop specializing in mega yacht joinery.
When a hurricane wiped out his Hassle Island home and business, he headed west to Colorado and Arizona and engaged as a dealer in antiques and collectibles. For the past five years he was sales manager at Desert Gardens in Quartzite selling manufactured homes and classic cars domestically and to the world markets.
A proverbial ladies man, Patrick never married, always in fear of missing out on the next “beauty that might come his way.”
Patrick is survived by his sister, Cynthia Hotchkiss Kiedaisch and her husband Gary of Meredith; a brother, Lockwood Hotchkiss of Laconia; nieces and nephews, Justin Kiedaisch of Crystal Bay, Nevada, Seth Kiedaisch of Andover and Sage Kiedaisch of Gilford; two grandnieces and two grandnephews.
Patrick will be interred at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery on December 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with full graveside military honors and remembrance from friends and family. All friends of Patrick and the family are welcome and must wear a mask to comply with cemetery COVID regulations.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Heart Association or the N.H. Veterans Cemetery Association in Patrick’s name.
