GILFORD — Patrick David Vachon, age 67, husband of Darlene S. Vachon of Gilford, left this Earth on June 8, 2019, after a brief battle with kidney cancer. He passed at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, with his family by his side.
Patrick was born on June 14,1951, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to his late parents, Peter Vachon and Pauline Des Jardins.
Pat spent most of his adult life in the recycling business, first in Massachusetts at BFI and, upon coming to New Hampshire, he went to work for Lakes Region Disposal/Waste Management as a maintenance manager; then running the Gilmanton Transfer Station until he retired in 2000.
Patrick married Darlene S. Elliott in September 1991 and made their home in Gilford. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, cousin, friend and, for the last 11 years, grandpa.
Pat had his ways and could always be heard to say, "It's my way or the highway." Usually, his way was right. He loved to hunt, deep sea fish, the ocean, climbing lighthouses, and watching the fishing boats down at Rye Harbor. He loved talking sports; Patriots were his favorite team. Sport card collecting was his hobby, never trading any. The best thing Pat loved was spending time with his family and friends, having cookouts and sitting in his screen house watching the traffic go by. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his love of life, his laugh and his sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Andrea M. Vachon, Benjamin D. Vachon and his wife, Janet, Aaron L. Hussey and his wife, Jennifer, and Germaine L. Elliott and her husband, Shane Kabilian; two siblings, Paul Vachon and Pamela and her husband, Wayne Pratt; two grandsons, Cole and Brayden, with a third on the way, Quinn; two nephews, Jason and Peter; four nieces, Charisse, Michelle, Renee and Lori; and an 11-year-old SharPei, Milo.
Besides his parents, Pat was predeceased by his brother, Peter Vachon.
Pat's family would like to express their deep gratitude to Drs. Milchev and Marshall, the ER, ICU, SSU and Oncology staff at Lakes Region General Hospital for their many acts of kindness and support during his illness.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date as an informal cookout. That was Patrick’s wish to share all those memories.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.