MEREDITH — Patricia “Pat” W. Sullivan, 91, died on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Golden View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Pat was born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter of Gregory Weber and Helen (Brenner) Kendall. Pat worked as a manager for many years for American Mutual in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
Pat was a free spirit and would always do whatever it took to get a task done. She was good cook and enjoyed driving. Pat was known for her ability to find a good bargain. She had a creative mind and a passionate love for animals, especially her cat, Hunter. Pat will be missed by her many friends and her family.
Pat is survived by her son, Michael “Jay” Sullivan; her daughter, Pamela Sullivan, and her husband, Lee Richmond; two brothers, Gregory Weber and Gary Weber; two step-grandchildren, Hondo Weiss-Richmond and Nicholas Weiss-Richmond; a step-great-grandchild, Capel; a niece, Helen Durkin; and two nephews, Thomas Durkin and Larry Durkin.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth T. Sullivan; and her sister, Pamela Durkin.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Pat’s life will take place at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Pat’s name be made to the Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH 03224.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.