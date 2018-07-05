GILFORD — Patricia Alice Stuart, 82, of Cherry Valley Road, died on Monday, July 2, 2018, surrounded by family, at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Laconia.
Patricia was born on Jan. 30, 1936, in Laconia, the daughter of Harold and Gladys (Flanders) Abbott.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Abbott.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard David Stuart, of Gilford; children Bonnie Jean Chandler and her husband, Gary, of North Conway, Kathy Lynn Rackett of Ayer, Massachusetts, Cindy Lou Gray and fiancée Ronald Egalka of Gilford, Michael R. McCormack of Concord, Richard N. Douglass Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Belmont, William S. Douglass and fiancée Angela Osier, of Meredith; grandchildren include Kristy Lynn Bennett, Katey Lee Bennett, Derek P. Gray, Sean D. Gray, Jennifer Jean Chandler, Megan Lynn Paraspolo, Aaron McCormack, Jessica J. Douglass and Richard N. Douglass III. Patricia’s family also included seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Norma Hertz, and husband Robert, of California.
“Patricia’s greatest Joy in life was spending time with her family, friends and her church family.”
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
A Private Family Burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to a charity of choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
