Patricia S. Giroux, 81, passed away peacefully in her home on May 31, 2022.
Patricia was born on August 30, 1940, to her mother Adelaide Sullivan and her father Andrew Sullivan. Patricia was the wife of Gerard Giroux. They were married on September 2, 1961 and enjoyed 60 happy years together.
Patricia received her RN in 1961 and went on to work at the Holderness Central School for 15 years. She later spent 18 years in the insurance industry. After retirement she continued her volunteer work in the community and church. Pat had a passion for traveling and often spent time vacationing with her husband Gerry. She was an active and caring woman who spent most of her life thinking of others.
Patricia is survived by her husband Gerry Giroux; three children, Jane and Dan Crosby, Jim and Mary Giroux, and Chris and Maria Giroux; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathy and Rich Meyer; and brother, Andrew and Linda Sullivan; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King Street in Boscawen, with burial following immediately at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at https://www.stjude.org/.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://csnh.com/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.