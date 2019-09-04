LACONIA — Patricia “Patt” Ruth Baird, 88, of Darby Drive, died peacefully on Sept. 2, 2019, at the Laconia Center.
Patt was born on April 2, 1931, in Danbury, Connecticut, and was raised in Stratford, Connecticut, by loving parents Orvar “Duke” and Francis (Thompson) Ericson. She was a graduate of Stratford High School.
Patt worked at Avco Lycoming, Stratford, Connecticut, and Guilford Gravure, Guilford, Connecticut. Patt also taught for several years at Stratford Congregational Church in Connecticut, where she married her husband, Hugh A. Baird, on Jan. 9, 1954.
Patt was a loving and kind homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and excelled in preparing exceptional dishes. She was also a talented quilter who gave many of her original quilt products to family and friends. Patt was an extraordinary woman who brought love, understanding and kindness to all whose lives she touched. Her quiet ability to reach out and bring peace and harmony in a sometimes difficult world was unmatched.
Patt is survived by her son, Mark Baird, and his wife, Cindy, of Pembroke; a daughter, Tammy Newton, and her husband, J.R., of Alton; four grandchildren, Krista Baird and her longtime partner, Sharon, of Bristol, Steven Baird and his wife, Gerry, of Clinton, Connecticut, Alex Meyer of Gilford, and Shannon Meyer of Alton; two great-grandchildren, Lilah and Lincoln Baird; and her dear friend, Mrs. Philomena Guardiano and family, of Madison, Connecticut.
In addition to her parents, Patt was predeceased by her husband and her beloved son, Kenneth A. Baird.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will take place at a later date in the family plot at Alderbrook Cemetery, Guilford, Connecticut.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Patt’s name be made online to https://www.stjude.org or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
