Patricia (Pocock) Bostwick, 62

MILFORD — Patricia Amy (Pocock-Wilson) Bostwick, 62, of Milford, passed away on January 20, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua after a period of declining health. She was surrounded by her husband Floyd Bostwick, sister Gayle E. Hardy, two daughters Angela Wilson-Carpenter and Alicia Wilson, and her cousin Kelly Pocock.
Patt was born to Lyndol "Joe" (deceased) and Beverly Gordon Pocock on June 17, 1959 in Laconia. Bev currently resides at The St. Francis Nursing Home in Laconia. Patt is also survived by her older sister Sharon Pocock; younger sister Gayle Hardy; daughters, Angela and Alicia Wilson; and five grandchildren, Nicoy Jr., Eliana and Levi Miller of Tilton, and Rylan and Colton Wilson-Carpenter of Plymouth.
Patt loved growing up in Center Harbor, overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee. She was on the town beach almost every summer day and figure skating on the town ice skating rink after school and on weekends. Patt and Sharon got to attend all six years at the wonderful two-room school house and Gayle got off to a great start in her one year there before the little school was closed down and they were bused to Meredith where they all met many new people. Eventually Patt worked at the Inter-Lakes Elementary School as a classroom assistant, and she also previously worked at the Laconia State School.
Patt always wanted to have a family and she did just that. We're all going to miss you so much, middle sister. We know that at least some of your grandchildren will remember you as “Brimmy.”
One thing is sure. We know Patt is finally at peace after years of excruciating pain and invisible disabilities. Rest well.
Arrangements have been postponed at this time. Details to come regarding an intimate gathering in the late Spring or early Summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.