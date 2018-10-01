FRANKLIN — Patricia Meldrum, 89, of Baldwin Street, passed away Sept. 27, 2018, at Concord Hospital.
Pat was born Nov. 9, 1928, on Staten Island, New York, the daughter of the late Robert J. Sullivan II and Olga Helga (Oakland) Sullivan.
Patricia graduated from Tottenville High School, Staten Island, where she was on the swim team and, after moving to New Jersey, she received a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.
She began her career as a secretary for a Wall Street firm. After receiving her degree in business, Patricia worked on the Ladies Home Journal in Philadelphia and returned to Manhattan for five years at the National Headquarters of the United Lutheran Church in America.
After her marriage to John Meldrum in 1954, they were transferred to Delmar, New York, and, in 1967, she began working as an administrative assistant with the New York State Senate Finance Committee. In 1974-1978, she worked for New York Lieutenant Governor Mary Anne Krupsak. In 1982, Patricia went to work for the New York State Consumer Finance Association and retired as its executive vice-president in 1992.
Patricia was a member of Normanside Country Club for 25 years and Mallard Landing Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida, and was a 10-year member of the Northeast Women’s Golf Association.
Patricia was a founder and officer of the Friends of the Bethlehem Library and was a delegate to the New York State Governor’s Conference on Libraries in 1978. After retirement, Patricia was a volunteer at the Brevard South Women’s Center. As a charter member of the Women’s Center Guild, she participated in fundraising for the center.
Since 2008, Patricia lived with her niece, Louise Rosand, in Laconia and, in 2014, moved into Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, John Meldrum; two brothers, Robert and Lawrence; and three sisters, Eleanor, Eileen, and Joan.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the New Jersey shore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247; or to any cat rescue or women’s group of choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
