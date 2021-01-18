Auntie Patty passed away on November 28, 2020.
She was born to parents, Elizabeth O'Neil and Frances McNeil on May 7, 1964, in Brockton, Massachusetts. She graduated Brockton High School in 1982. She loved spending time with her family and friends and of course she enjoyed her social life and music.
Patricia is survived by her long-time partner, Carlos Soriano; niece, Kathy McDonald-Foley; nephews, Billy and Tom McDonald; sisters, Kathy Wass and Cynthia Blanchette; brothers, Thomas McNeil and James O'Neil; many more nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth; father, Frances; stepfather, Stanley; brothers, Larry and Frank; and sisters, Cheryl and Colleen.
Auntie Patty lived her life on her terms and enjoyed every minute of it! She will be missed by all her of family and friends.
No services are being held at this time. There will be a celebration of life in New Hampshire at a later date at the request of Auntie Patty.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.