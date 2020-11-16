GILFORD — Patricia Marie Houle, 72, of Country Club Road, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Patricia was born on August 9, 1948, in Laconia, daughter to the late James Carroll and Theresa J. (Breton) Thompson.
Patricia loved life and embraced her animals, friends, and most of all, her family. She was known for bringing joy and laughter to others with her stories. Patricia was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crafts.
Patricia is survived by her husband and lifelong soulmate, Roger Houle; two sons, Scott Roger Houle and his wife Barbara of Mont Vernon, NH, and Brett James Houle and his wife Jessica of Gilford, NH; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Robbins of Peterborough, NH; and seven grandchildren, Samantha Mannion, Nicollette Mannion, Alexander Robbins, Rayven Robbins, Gabrielle Sullivan, Lacey Houle, and Cody Houle. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister, SueAnn Thompson.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246 or Central New Hampshire VNA Hospice, 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
