GILFORD — Patricia L. Martin (Pat), 91, of Gilford, NH, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 19, 2020.
One of eight children, she was born and raised in Dorchester, Massachuesetts. She then raised a family of five children in Holbrook, Massachusetts, all while pursuing her teaching degree. She then taught for 26 years in the Randolph Public Schools.
She and her (late) husband Donald J. Martin discovered the scenic beauty of the Lakes Region of New Hampshire in 1966. Their family continued to enjoy annual vacations by Lake Winnipesaukee until 1990 when they were able to build their retirement home in Gunstock Acres in Gilford. Pat loved the four seasons and was active in the Gilford community both recreationally and with the arts. She skied at Gunstock Mountain up until the age of 88, biked the hills overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee, played tennis at the Gilford Hills Club, as well as joining golf leagues at many area clubs.
She was an avid reader and attended many social events and foreign film nights at the Gilford Public Library. She enjoyed seeing musicals at local theaters. Depending on the season, Pat could be seen swimming at the Gunstock Acres Beach or the Gilford town beach, teaching a grandchild to waterski, boating, sailing her Sunfish, walking or biking Scenic Drive. She loved the outdoors, especially when she could share it with family or friends. Pat loved to travel, especially if it involved something active; trips with Elderhostel skiing, biking, seeing National Parks and visiting family who lived away.
She moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia in 2018 and enjoyed so many of the social events and being closer to friends. Pat was active in the Friendship Group and Jazzercise as well as belonging to Saint Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia.
She is survived by siblings Mary Cass of Athol, Massachusetts and Joseph Kelly of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Her five children are Donna Martin of Boston, Massachusetts, Denise Martin (Bruce Schleehauf) of Milton, Massachusetts, Kelly Charles (John) of Williamsburg, Virginia, Gregg Martin (Maggie) of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Jill Gourley (Russell) of Salisbury, Massachusetts. Pat is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is pending due to circumstances of Covid-19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.