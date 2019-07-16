GILMANTON — Patricia L. Linehan, 82, of Lakeshore Drive, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mountain Ridge Center, Franklin.
Patricia was born on May 5, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late James and Irene (Riley) Poe.
Patricia loved gardening at her home on Shellcamp Pond, needlepoint, and later in life, adult coloring.
Patricia is survived by a daughter, Sandra J. Atherton, and two grandchildren, Meghan Atherton and Alyson Atherton, all of Portland, Maine.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, George T. Linehan, and a son, Frank Linehan.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services per Patricia’s request.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Patricia’s name to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framington, MA 01701.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
