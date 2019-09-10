BELMONT — Patricia L. Lawrence, 81, of Dupont Street, died Sept. 7, 2019, peacefully at her home.
Patricia was born on March 18, 1938, in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Frank Alba Cummings and Dorothy Green.
Patricia enjoyed the company of her birds, including two parrots, Dusty and John, and two cockatiels, Captain and Bandit. She also enjoyed snuggling up to her dachshund, Randy. Sewing was Patricia’s hobby.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, Anthony W. Lawrence and his wife, Linda, of Belmont and Vaughn C. Lawrence and his wife, Brenda, of Franklin; a brother, Morton Triggs; two sisters, Judith A Warriner and Elaine Buchakjian; several grandchildren, including Matthew Lawrence, Greg Lawrence, and Heidi Whittemore; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Victor M. Lawrence.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m., at the family plot at South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Patricia’s name to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.