LACONIA — Patricia “Pat” J. Lachance , 78, of Academy Street, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Pat was born May 20, 1940, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine (Wood) Ramsay. She worked as a beautician for the Taylor Home for 34 years. Pat is fondly remembered for her many years selling Tupperware where she made many lifelong friends.
Pat enjoyed her summers camping at Oak Hill Campground where she also spent many years golfing with family and friends. Her other passions included playing Bingo at VFW and Funspot, Sunday cribbage, and special trips with friends to Mohegan Sun.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lachance Pelletier, and her husband, Joseph; a daughter-in-law, Jane Stewart; six grandchildren, Angela, Sydney, Mackenzie, Liberty, Kaleb, and Reese; and two brothers, Dexter Ramsay and John Ramsay.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Leo Lachance Sr., and her son, Leo R. “Robbie” Lachance Jr.
Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at a later date at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
