Patricia J. Archambault, 84
LACONIA — Patricia Joan Archambault, 84, of 30 County Drive, died on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Belknap County Nursing Home, in Laconia, after a brief illness.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1934, in Saco, Maine, the daughter of Medora (Morin) and Philip Herf. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in Rutland in 1952 and received her CNA certification.
Joan married Bernard “Archie” Archambault on Nov. 25, 1954, in Cortland, New York, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2004, before Archie’s death in 2005.
Joan worked 35 years as an LPN and CNA at Lakes Region General Hospital and as an activities director at LRGH’s Senior Care Center and the Senior Psychiatric Services program. She also worked at McKerley Healthcare Center as a nurses’ aide.
Archie and Joan began their family in 1956 and are survived by their five children and spouses, Richard Archambault and his wife Susan, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Darlene Dunn and her husband Ray, of Chesterfield, Russell Archambault and his wife Toby, of Alexandria, Virginia, Judith Jennings and her husband Michael, of Holden, Maine, and Randall Archambault and his wife Pauline, of Alton. Joan is also survived by her younger sister Carol Rigge of Lake Placid, Florida, and younger brother David Herf, MD of Destin, Florida.
Joan died surrounded by her five children and 10 grandchildren, Kathryn and Nathan Archambault of Alton, Kristin, Scott and Lauren Archambault of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Karah Dunn, of Malden, Massachusetts, and Michael Dunn, of Chicago, and Macey Jennings, of Beverly, Massachusetts, Ryan Jennings, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Leah Jennings, of Holden, Massachusetts.
Joan was a parishioner and volunteer at St. Joseph and Sacred Heart churches in Laconia and enjoyed crafting throughout her life. Mostly, she adored life with her beloved “Archie” and their children.
Joan was beloved by thousands of patients and healthcare providers over four decades and she impacted the lives of many residents and families.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church, 30 Church Street, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia NH.
For those who wish the family suggest in lieu of flowers that memorial donations in Joan's Memory be made to Lakes Region General Hospital - Senior Psychiatric Services, c/o Joan Archambault - Philanthropy, 80 Highland Street, Laconia NH 03246.
The LRGHealthcare Senior Psychiatric Services program was developed to provide patients, families, caregivers, and providers with a place to turn for help in evaluating and treating seniors facing behavioral and psychiatric challenges, including Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.