TILTON — Patricia “Patti” Helen Donovan, 78, of Lakewood Drive, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Concord Hospital, Concord, surrounded by family.
Patti was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Everett, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Helen Haskell and her uncle, Robert Crowley, who raised her as his own.
Patti enjoyed playing computer games, Facebook, and visiting friends in Florida, and loved spending time with her family. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Patti was unselfish, always putting others before herself. Everyone loved her.
Patti is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Thomas J. Donovan Jr.; a son, Michael R. Donovan, and his wife, Kim; a daughter, Robin Porter; and six grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Sara, Lauren, Abigail, and Jake.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas J. Donovan III, and her two brothers, Arthur Crowton and Jimmy Crowton.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Patti’s name to the Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St., Concord NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane -Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
