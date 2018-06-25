BELMONT — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia “Pat” A. Gamblin, 75, of Bean Hill Road, who died at home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Pat was born on Sept. 21, 1942, in Laconia, the daughter of Alfred and Hazel (Bagley) LaRoche. She was one of nine children.
Pat was in the electronics field and had retired from Wilcom Products after 30-plus years of service.
Pat’s family was her biggest love.
Pat is survived by her son, Ronald Gamblin of Belmont; her daughter, Holly Aquizap and her husband, Scott, of Laconia; her beloved grandchildren, Adam Aquizap of Nashua and Evan Aquizap of Meredith; a brother, Philip LaRoche, of Belmont; and one very special sister, Pam Hughes of Belmont.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her ex-husband, Galen Gamblin; brothers Norman, Fred and Richard LaRoche; sisters Marion Moulton, Dorothy Ayotte and Mary Wilcox.
Her family would like to thank the Franklin VNA, as well as her close friends and family, for their assistance these past few months.
Memorial Calling Hours will be held for both Patricia Gamblin and Galen Gamblin on Sunday, July 1, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
