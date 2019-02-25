ASHLAND — Patricia Gallison Leclerc, known to family and friends as “Patti”, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the age of 71.
Patti was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on April 21, 1947, to the late Victor and Priscilla (Bartlett) Gallison. She graduated from Haverhill High School in 1965 and went on to attend Burdett College of Boston, Massachusetts.
For many years, she worked in the family automotive parts business, residing in Bristol. Later in life, she attended NHTI in Concord, graduating in May of 1996 with an associate’s degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton.
Patti was compassionate and filled with love for her family, friends and beloved cat Arlo. She loved to garden, watch the backyard wildlife, hiking trips with her grandson Wyatt and vacations every year in Maine and Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristine, and son-in-law John Day Jr. of Alexandria; sister Ruth Rhoades and Timothy Peters of Ashland; grandson Wyatt Day of Alexandria; nephews Matthew Rhoades of Moultonborough and Joshua Rhoades of Portland, Maine; along with numerous longtime friends.
Patti’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the DHMC Oncology team and Pemi-Baker Home Health.
A graveside service, to be announced, will take place in early summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
