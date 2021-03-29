TILTON — Patricia G. (Montembeault) Griffin, 92, of Tilton, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Laconia Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Franklin November 7, 1928, the daughter of Azarie and Annette M. (St. Cyr) Montambeault. Pat graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School. She married her husband Francis "Bud" H. Griffin Sr. in 1947 and they moved to Newton, Massachusetts. She worked for Raytheon in Waltham, MA for over 44 years. After retiring she and Bud moved back to Franklin in 1994. Pat loved crocheting and knitting items for family members and friends. She also loved sending out birthday cards.
She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Cynthia in 1987; her husband Bud in 2000; sisters, Gertrude and C. Lorraine; and brothers, Gerard, Bill, Robert and Roger.
Her family includes: four sons, Francis H. Griffin Jr. of Tilton, Scott A. Griffin of Billerica, Massachusetts, Brandyn J. Griffin of Londonderry and Christopher G. Griffin of Newport News, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; three brothers, Leo Montambealt of Tilton, Richard Montambealt of Brooksville, Florida and David Montambeault of Sunapee; sister, Jean Moxham of Brooksville, Florida; many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
Memorial donations in memory of Patricia can be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Resident Activity Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Griffin family with arrangements. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
