MEREDITH — Patricia Eva Ludwick, 83, of Meredith, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020.
Born on Feb. 5, 1937, she was the daughter of Lysander and Glennis (Thompson) Palmer.
Patricia was a stay-at-home mom while raising her children. She worked for Annalee Dolls for many years. She also held a few other jobs, including at Rite Aid and the former Winnipesaukee Bagel Shop. After retirement, she stayed busy with church and visitation of anyone in need.
No matter where she lived, whether it was the little one-room house she and her husband started in or the nursing home that was her last home, she always said she made it a home, because it was only her temporary home. She is now going “HOME.”
Pat was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Stanley R Ludwick Sr.; father Lysander Palmer; mother Glennis Finnegan; two brothers, Keith Palmer and Richard Palmer; and a granddaughter, Britney Pinker.
Pat is survived by her children, Stanley Ludwick Jr. of Sandwich, Daniel Ludwick and wife Teresa of Thornton, Cynthia Kimball and husband Ellsworth of Tamworth, Jolene Morton of Plymouth, and Rebecca Ludwick and husband Ray Martinuk of Nashua; her grandchildren, Allen Kimball, Alex Kimball, Amanda Fullerton, Daniel J. Ludwick, Rachel Moline, Kathy Stern's Melissa Veilleux, and Adam Brett; 12 great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; her brothers, Eugene Palmer of Maine and Earl Palmer of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat will be missed by family, friends, church, and all that knew her. Thank-you to Belknap County Home for the love and care you gave her these last years of her life.
Services and burial, in Meredith Village Cemetery, will be at a later date.
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.