GILFORD — Patricia Ellen (Long) Marker, 70, a resident of Gilford, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the St. Francis Nursing Home in Laconia, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Pat was born in Schenectady, New York, on Jan. 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Edward and Isabelle Long. The family moved to the Washington, D.C., area when Pat was a young child. After graduating in 1967 from Suitland High School in Maryland, Pat started her career at the U.S. Tariff Commission (later the International Trade Commission) in Washington, D.C. There she met her future husband, Bob Lumpkins, working for his dad's lock company. After their marriage, Pat retired from the International Trade Commission to raise their children in Silver Spring, Maryland, surrounded by a large, loving family. In 1994, the family relocated to Gilford to raise their children around the beautiful scenery and recreational opportunities the area has to offer.
Patricia was known for her quick wit and infectious laugh, and larger-than-life personality. She enjoyed learning and becoming an expert on the computer. She liked to read and enjoyed all types of arts and crafts. She loved spending time with her two children and watching her grandchildren play.
Patricia is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Lumpkins, and his wife, Krin Monterose, of Sanbornton; daughter Kristin and husband Justin Maltese of Berwick, Maine; and her grandchildren, Jared and Haley. She is also survived by her former husband and friend, Bob Lumpkins, and his wife, Vicki, of Laconia.
According to Pat’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will take place in her honor this summer.
The Winnipesaukee River Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.
