FRANKLIN — Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Poore, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Pat was born on July 13, 1945, in Vallejo, California, the daughter of the late George and Veronica (Utorka) Kozak. She was the middle of three children.
Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and wife. She will be missed by everyone but never forgotten. Pat had a positive energy that everyone gravitated to. She was loved by all who had contact with her.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Tom Estes of Franklin; three children, Jennifer Cheesbrough of Moyock, North Carolina, Eric Poore of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Christopher Poore of Davenport, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and her sister, Nancy Anchukaitis of Andover, Massachusetts.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes NH Chapter, 20A Northwest Boulevard, PMB 134, Nashua, NH 03063.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
