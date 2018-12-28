MOULTONBOROUGH — Patricia D Hajny of Garden City, New York, and Moultonborough, New Hampshire, passed away Dec. 24, 2018.
She was a retired teacher at the Stewart School in Garden City, New York.
She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Hajny and devoted mother of Thomas (Carolina), James, Frank (Beth), John, and Raymond (Helen) Hajny. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three nieces, and one nephew.
Cassidy Funeral Home in Garden City, New York, handled arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.