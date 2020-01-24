TILTON — Patricia “Pat” Cray, 76, of Autumn Drive, died on Jan. 21, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Pat was born on March 2, 1943, in Laconia, the daughter of Fred and Blanche Provencal. Pat worked alongside her husband as the bookkeeper for his automotive repair business, Bayside Service.
Pat enjoyed gardening and tending to flowers, time with her beloved dogs, and family camping trips to Lake Umbagog.
Pat is survived by her husband, Wendell Cray; two sons, Scott Cray and Steven Cray and his wife, Pattie; her daughter, Shannon Craig; grandchildren Chloe, Jillian, Josh, and Miriah; her brother, Ray Provencal; and her sister, Rachael Romprey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Rita Taylor.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
