HOLDERNESS — Patricia Belle "Pat" (Danforth) Ford, a lifetime resident of Holderness, was born to Worthen M. Danforth and Celia May (Dutton) Danforth in Plymouth on March 17, 1934. Pat passed away peacefully, at home, after a period of failing health, on March 16, 2019, one day before her 85th birthday, with her son, Edward, and cat Missy by her side.
Pat was a hard-working woman around the homestead and engaged in numerous town and community events. On the homestead, she gardened, canned vegetables, and ran the wood splitter.
Pat was a 70-year member and past Master of the Mount Livermore Grange. Pat leaves behind a legacy by the work provided to the Town of Holderness’ Veterans Honor Roll. She was considered a great cook by many — corn chowder, beef stew, and homemade doughnuts were looked forward to on voting day. She was also a director and past president of the Plymouth State Fair.
Pat was a loving mother, enjoyed nature, and always thought of others first. She loved feeding and watching the birds and other wildlife in the yard.
Her grandchildren remember many years of sap season, enjoying sugar on snow with fresh maple syrup from the sap house, maple candy, and homemade doughnuts.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, Robert W. Ford, who passed in 2002, Pat was predeceased by her brother, Forrest Hardy, and grandson Robert Allen Chamberlain.
Pat is survived by her four children, Pennylee Ford of Plymouth, Robert W. Ford Jr. and his wife, Ella, of New Hampton, Guy D. Ford and wife Lisa of Holderness, and Edward R. Ford of Holderness; two sisters, Thelma Downing of Ashland and E. Marjorie (Ford) Goddard of Carnation, Washington; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition, there are many extended family members.
Calling Hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.
There will be a graveside service in the spring at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, NH Route 175, Holderness.
www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
