Patricia Baker, 93

Patricia Gross Baker, a New Hampshire native, died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on December 17, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, daughter of Lida (Howard) Gross and Paul L. Gross. She lived most of her life on Kearsarge Mountain, Wilmot, New Hampshire.
Pat “Tish” was married to Gordon Earle Decato for 43 years. Pat and Gordon were summer caretakers at Winslow State Park for many years. Pat was a secretary for the Kearsarge School District. They had two sons, Daniel and Peter, both now deceased due to Muscular Dystrophy.
She enjoyed collecting children’s books, Tasha Tudor prints, snowmen and Thistle ware. For many years, Pat owned and ran Mountain Mowing Christmas Shop out of her home. She was an expert knitter and wonderful baker.
After the death of her husband, Gordon, in 1995, Pat enjoyed volunteering for the Wilmot Historical Society, Ladies Aide Society and the Council on Aging. She was a member of the Andover Service Club and volunteered in their Thrift Shop. She enjoyed many trips in the company of her circle of girlfriends.
Pat was remarried to Frank S. Baker Jr. of East Andover in 2005, following the death of Frank’s wife, Madelyn Thompson Baker. They had been high school classmates, graduating from Andover High School in 1947. Pat and Frank enjoyed 15 years of marriage and lived on Thompson Point on Highland Lake in East Andover. Frank died in 2020.
She is survived by her brother, Paul H. Gross Sr. of Zephyrhills, Florida; a nephew, Brian Gross and his wife Gladys of Zephyrhills; a niece, Cynthia Gross of Hanover, Massachusetts; and eight great-grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves behind step-children, Susan G. Baker, Donna Baker-Hartwell and Frank S. Baker III, all of East Andover, New Hampshire, and Daryl A. Baker of Columbia, Connecticut; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as her longtime friend, Priscilla Parmenter of Wilmot, New Hampshire, and daughter-in-law, Roslyn Gilbert of Newaygo, Michigan.
A private graveside gathering will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, New Hampshire.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Society or the American Cancer Society.
