Patricia Baker, 93

Patricia Gross Baker, a New Hampshire native, died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on December 17, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, daughter of Lida (Howard) Gross and Paul L. Gross. She lived most of her life on Kearsarge Mountain, Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Pat “Tish” was married to Gordon Earle Decato for 43 years. Pat and Gordon were summer caretakers at Winslow State Park for many years. Pat was a secretary for the Kearsarge School District. They had two sons, Daniel and Peter, both now deceased due to Muscular Dystrophy.

