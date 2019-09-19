GILFORD — Patricia "Patsy" Anne Moore, 91, of Wesley Way, passed from this life on Sept. 14, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Patricia was born on Dec. 2, 1927, in Felixstowe, England, the daughter of Bert and Dora (Jackson) Thurston.
Patsy was an editor of alumni publications for Harvard College — at both the medical and law schools — and Lesley College.
Patricia was a member of the Gilford Community Church and a former member of the English Speaking Union in Boston, Massachusetts.
A patron of the Museum of Arts, Patsy was a lifelong ballet enthusiast who later taught ballet classes in the Gilford area.
An avid gardener, she loved all things purple and fashionable.
While a longtime resident of the Boston area, Patsy always enjoyed New Hampshire, eventually moving to Gilford for the last 30 years of her life where she made many friends.
She is survived by sons Stephen Tarter and his wife, Kris, of Peoria, Illinois, Peter Thurston Tarter and his wife, Christine, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and William Tarter and his wife, Rita, of Tiverton, Rhode Island; grandchildren Nathan, Andrew, Maya, Mallory, Alex, Adam, Brett, Denys Tarter, Jackson Day, and Tommy Moore; two great-grandchildren; and by her stepchildren, Ann, Russell and Thomas Moore.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter H. Tarter, who died in 1982, and by her second husband, Russell M. Moore, who died in 2006.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road. Burial will follow in the Raymond C. Wixson Memorial Garden, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Navigation Recovery of the Lakes Region, 102 Court St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
