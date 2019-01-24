LACONIA — Patricia Ann (Hikel) Webster, 85, of Laconia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, with her family nearby.
Patricia was born April 18, 1933, in Orange, New Jersey, the daughter of Colonel Theodore R. Hikel and Alyce R. (Connelly) Hikel.
Pat was a child of a military family and lived all over the United States. She graduated from Fort Hood High School in Fort Hood, Texas, UNH in 1955, and received her master's degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester in 1984.
Pat met the love of her life, Roger, at UNH in 1953; they were married on June 18, 1955, at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Together they raised their five children in Gilmanton Iron Works.
Pat began her career in education when she taught kindergarten in her home. In 1967, she began her full-time career at Belmont and Canterbury elementary schools as a Title I reading teacher. She retired in 1988 as the first reading specialist in the Shaker Regional School District. After her retirement, Pat became the Area Coordinator for the Foster Grandparents program, keeping her involved with the area schools.
Pat was a founding member and past president of the Ellis-Geddes-Levitt Unit 102, American Legion Auxiliary, in Gilmanton; a member and past president of the local women's education group, Delta Kappa Gamma, Theta Chapter, and New Hampshire Retired Teachers' Association.
She was an avid bridge player and loved to crochet, making many afghans, baby clothes, and prayer shawls for family and friends. The past three years brought her great happiness looking at pictures of her great-grandson, who lives in Indiana.
Pat wintered for 12 years in Mesa, Arizona, escaping the cold New Hampshire winters. She made many long-lasting friendships while there.
She was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Roger B. Webster; her three daughters, Pamela Paquette and husband John of Gilford, Susan Morse of Alton, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Webster of Laconia; two sons, Mark Webster of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Peter Webster of York, Maine; four grandchildren, Andrew and Beth Morse and Kristin and Robyn Sarette; and one great-grandson, Byron Hibbard. She also leaves one brother, Theodore R. Hikel Jr., and two sisters, Dr. Mary Lyn Hikel and Karen Hikel, all of Washington; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Elaine Beard, and nieces Cay Freels and Carla Still predeceased Pat.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Scholarship, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312, for the Gilmanton American Auxiliary Stockwell Award or the Lois and Charles Plimpton Scholarship Fund.
There will be a celebration of Patricia's life in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
