LACONIA — Patricia Ann (Hikel) Webster, 85, of Laconia, entered eternal life on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, with her family nearby.
Patricia was born April 18, 1933, Orange, New Jersey, to Colonel Theodore R. Hikel and Alyce R. (Connelly) Hikel.
Pat was a retired educator in the Shaker Regional School District. She was involved in many community activities and also loved to crochet and play bridge.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Roger B. Webster; daughters Pamela Paquette and husband John of Gilford, Susan Morse of Alton, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Webster of Laconia; sons Mark Webster of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Peter Webster of York, Maine; four grandchildren, Andrew and Beth Morse and Kristin and Robyn Sarette; and one great-grandson, Byron Hibbard. She also leaves one brother, Theodore R. Hikel Jr.; and one sister, Dr. Mary Lyn Hikel of Washington; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia, on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will follow the Mass at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Scholarship, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, for the Gilmanton American Auxiliary Stockwell Award or the Lois and Charles Plimpton Scholarship Fund.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For a full obituary and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
