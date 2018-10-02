PLYMOUTH — Patricia Ann Stanley, age 77, died on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
She was born in Richmond, Virginia, to Richard and Margaret Stinnett, and was one of the middle children of five siblings.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved her bird, Pretty Boy.
She worked in her younger years at James River Paper Company and Honeywell until she had children and became a full-time stay-at-home mom.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Richard, and her stepmother, Carrie Stinnett.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Breton and David Saintsing; daughter Jacqueline Elliott; six grandkids; and four great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Joanie King, Linda Harry and Barry Carter.
Calling hours in memory of Patricia will be on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
There will be a private family burial service in Richmond, Virginia.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the senior services center at Lakes Region General Hospital for their attentiveness and loving care during our mom’s last days.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Patricia’s online book of memories, visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.