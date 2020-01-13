INVERNESS, Fla. — Patricia Ann Rand, 65, of Inverness, Florida, and New Hampton, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019, at her Florida home.
She was born to Thomas and Mary Upton on April 15, 1954, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. She attended Lynn, Massachusetts, schools and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. During her high school years, she was an active member of Jeannette’s Drum Corps and loved attending Drum and Bugle Corps shows at Manning Bowl with her sisters and father.
With her husband of almost 49 years, James Rand, Patricia relocated to Londonderry, New Hampshire, to raise their family.
She worked for many years as an insurance saleswoman with State Farm.
Upon her retirement, Patricia and her husband split time between their Inverness home and their residence in New Hampton, New Hampshire.
Patricia will be remembered for her love of nature. She enjoyed boating, fishing, and visiting the manatees. She also enjoyed reading, crafting, shopping, music, playing cards, Broadway shows with her daughters, and yard sale trips with her husband. She was happiest spending time with her family. She was a devoted grandmother to her eight grandchildren and put their happiness above all else. To know her was to know all their accomplishments, hopes, and dreams. Her grandchildren were her world and brought her much love and laughter.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Nelson Upton, and her granddaughter, Katlyn Amanda.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, James; three daughters, Kerri Howe and her husband, Robert, Kelleen Gaspa and her partner, John Caravona, and Kiley Johnson and her husband, Joey, all from Laconia, New Hampshire; her loving mother, Mary Upton (Kitchener) of Salem, Massachusetts; three brothers, Thomas Upton, Russell Upton, and Kenneth Upton; two sisters, Kathleen Nowell and Pamela Lalama; her eight grandchildren, Chad, Alexis, Mackenzie, Austin, Christian, Rebecca, Megan, and Devon; and many cherished nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Laconia Country Club, from noon to 2 p.m.
Cremation with Care was provided by Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Florida.
