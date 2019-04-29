WENTWORTH — Patricia Ann Dupuis, 76, of Wentworth, died April 25, 2019, at her home, after a long battle with kidney disease.
Born in Thornton on Dec. 16, 1942, she was the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Hamel) Gilpatric.
Pat grew up in Thornton and attended Thornton schools. She has been a resident of the Pemi-Baker River Valley all her life.
Pat worked as a cook most all of her life for such places as the former Rosie’s Kitchen at Camper’s Rest Campground in Dorchester, and for more than 20 years for the Holderness School, in Holderness. She also volunteered her time to cook for the Community Church, in Warren.
Pat was a member of the New Hampshire Grand Temple of Pythian Sisters No. 40.
Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roderick D. Dupuis of Wentworth; a brother, Richard Gilpatric of Thornton; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
To sign Pat’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
