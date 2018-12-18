NORTHFIELD — Tischa Ann Brassard-Campbell, 70, a longtime resident of the Lakes Region, died on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Baptist South Medical Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, after a long illness.
Pat was born on Oct. 18, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of Harold A. and Agnes P. (DeRose) Brassard. Patricia was employed at Webster Valve in Franklin as a valve manufacturer and later worked in the kitchen at Franklin Hospital. She was raised and educated in Franklin before moving to Vero Beach, Florida, for 25 years. In 1997, she returned to Tilton to help care for her mother with her sister.
Following her marriage, she and her husband lived in Tell City, Indiana. Tischa then moved to live with her sister in Middleburg, Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Campbell, and her son, David R. Elliott Jr.
Her family includes her stepdaughter, Michele L. Robertson of Indiana; three grandchildren; her sister, Carmen Holshoe, of Middleburg, Florida; her brothers, Alan Brassard of Clarksville and Van Brassard of Alexandria; nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a private graveside service in the spring in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
