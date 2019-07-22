ASHLAND — Patricia Ann (Savage) Abear, 83, of Ashland, took her last breath and began her final journey home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, when she passed from her family’s loving arms to the arms of the Lord.
Patricia, who was two weeks shy of turning 84 years young, was a very loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was born in Plymouth in 1936 and married Carleton Abear in 1956. They lived in Plymouth for a few years and then moved to Ashland where they raised their four children.
Patricia’s pride and joy were her family and children: David Abear (deceased in 1989), and surviving, Karen (Dennis) Day of Thornton, Susan (David) Paquette of Ashland, and Patrick (Anne) of Ashland. Patricia enjoyed not only raising her four children; she was the most loving and nurturing grandmother to her grandchildren, Samantha Day, Nicholas Day, Christopher Paquette, Angela Smith, Jeffery King, Jonathan Abear, and Matthew Abear; and was very proud to become Great Gram to Thomas Smith, Emma Smith and Riley Elizabeth Abear.
Patricia enjoyed many summers on Little Squam Lake at the Ashland Campground and in later years she and Carl enjoyed their trips to Searsport, Maine. She was an avid collector of dolls, was quite accomplished at jigsaw and crossword puzzles and enjoyed all her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. She also enjoyed her many trips to her favorite retail stores in the area.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carleton; her three children; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Owen) Zwicker of Campton; sisters-in-law Alberta Dowd of Maryland, Marcelle Abear of Meredith, and Anne Abear of Salem, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland’s Operation Santa Claus Fund, PO Box 856, Ashland, NH, 03217; Pemi-Baker Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH, 03264; or Comfort Keepers of Plymouth.
Relatives, family and friends are kindly invited to attend services at Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., with the funeral being on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Private burial will be later at the convenience of the family. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.