ALTON — On Thursday, July 4, 2019, Patricia A. Pellowe went to be with the Lord.
Born Aug. 18, 1936, in Wolfeboro, the daughter of Hartley James and Louise (Gilman) Shields, she graduated as valedictorian from Alton High School in 1954 and worked as a private secretary at the Pittsfield Leather Company, a division of Winslow Brothers & Smith, Armour & Co. where she met the love of her life, Jim Pellowe. She also has worked part-time at the N.H. Electric Cooperative in Alton and retired as executive secretary from the Alton Police Department where she worked for 20 years.
She was a member of the Community Church of Alton where she held positions of treasurer, financial secretary, Sunday school teacher, choir member, trustee, member of pulpit committee and as a past-president and treasurer of the Women's Christian Fellowship. She was a member of the Alton Historical Society and a charter-lifetime member of the N.H. Chiefs of Police Secretaries Association.
Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking, reading and spending time at their summer home in Cundy's Harbor, Harpswell, Maine. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, across the country to every state. They especially enjoyed their trips to the Philippines, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, and an 11,000-mile road trip to Alaska.
She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of of love and loyalty to her family. Surviving are her daughter, Debra, and her husband, Gene, of Wendell, North Carolina; and sons Douglas of New Durham and Timothy and wife Rebecca of Alton. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Mary Bobotas (Matthew), Amanda Pellowe Reynolds (Clay), Kathryn Lindland (Jesse), Emily Pellowe, Brandon Pellowe (Amber), Thomas Pellowe,Jordan Pellowe, Brian Needham and Kim Needham. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Noah, Harper, Kadin Bobotas and Evalyn and Timothy Pellowe; as well as her nieces and nephews, Ricky (Diane) Rines of Alton, Kevin (Vicky) Rines of Conway, South Carolina, and Sheri (Matt) York of Orange, Virginia, a brother-in-law, Robert Pellowe of Walpole, Massachusetts, and his two sons, Ronald (Ann) of Sharon, Massachusetts, and Steven (Ann) of Walpole, Massachusetts.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, James T. Pellowe Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Pellowe; her parents, Hartley and Louise Shields; her in-laws, James Sr. and Gertrude Pellowe; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tenney Rines; and sister-in-law Barbara Pellowe.
At her request, there will be a private family-only graveside service on Sunday, July 14, with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. following at Community Church of Alton for friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Church of Alton, (Memo-Jim Pellowe Preschool Fund), PO Box 997, Alton NH 03809; or Hospice Help Foundation, 155 Fleet St., Portsmouth NH 03801.
