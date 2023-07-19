Patricia A. Klypka, 86 

GILFORD — Patricia Ann Klypka, 86, of Liberty Hill Road, passed away at her home on Monday, July 17.
Patricia was born on May 12, 1937, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of John and Ann (Walsh) Mulligan.
Patricia raised her children in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, and was a waitress at several New Jersey restaurants before retiring to New Hampshire in 1998. Once retired, she enjoyed rooting for her beloved New York Yankees and doing a crossword or a word search puzzle.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Jackie Fallon, Erin Rios and her husband Jason, Patricia Ann Mott and her husband John, Nancy Rogers and her husband Barry, and Deirdre Fallon and her partner Matt; nine grandchildren, Trish, Megan, Nicole, Barrie, Kate, Jazmin and her husband Alex, Abby, Alex, and Ava, and nine great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jacqueline, Shaniya, Gavin, Nunzio, Stella, Izaiah, Jackson, and Madeline.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by her first husband, John Fallon and second husband, Peter Klypka; son, John Fallon Jr.; daughter, Maureen Fallon; granddaughter, Amanda Mott; and by her sister, Mary Dugan.
There will be no services at this time.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Granite VNA Hospice House, granitevna.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
