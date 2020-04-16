SANDWICH — Patricia “Pat” Ann Elliott, 88, of Center Sandwich, died April 11 at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith after a period of failing health.
Born in North Conway on January 30, 1932, she was the daughter of Jerome and Eleanor (Brock) Steves. She was a resident of Center Sandwich for most of her life.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Preston B. Elliott, who died in 2002, and her brother, Thomas Steves.
Pat is survived by her children, Michael D. Elliott and his wife Donna, of Center Sandwich, Darlene E. Burrows and her husband Jon, of Moultonborough, Bryan E. Elliott and his wife Sheryl, of Lovettsville, VA, and Barry P. Elliott and his wife Jennifer, of North Sandwich, eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sisters, Sidney Boardman of York Beach, ME and Sally Davis of North Conway, several nieces and nephews.
Pat worked as a bookkeeper at the former Elliott Hardware Store in Center Sandwich, and for many years as a cashier at E.M. Heath Supermarket in Center Harbor, NH. She ran “Pat’s Pantry” at Edwin Elliott’s summer auctions and at the Sandwich Fair. She and her husband, Preston, raised and sold Alaskan Huskies and Malamutes in Center Sandwich for many years.
Pat was a great mother and wife. Her life centered on her family and making a loving home. She always put her family and friends first. She always had a smile on her face and loved to make people smile and laugh with her. She had a compassionate spirit, and her sunny disposition inspired kinship, friendship and love toward everyone in her life. Her loving spirit did not stop with family and friends but extended to all living things – she loved feeding her birds, wild turkeys, deer, and even a bear now and again. There was always a family pet or two in the house. She enjoyed bowling and for many years, she was on a local women’s league. After her children were grown, she enjoyed going on vacations to Disney World with her daughter or to the Outer Banks with her children and grandchildren. She loved sports and was a huge fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and the Celtics. She was an avid reader and loved working puzzles on a cold winter day, and sitting around a table full of family playing dominoes, cards and board games. Pat was a member of the Moultonborough United Methodist Church in Moultonborough, NH.
Services and burial in the North Sandwich Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the name of Pat Elliott to New Hampshire Humane Society at https://nhhumane.org/donate/donate-online or 1035 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly.
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.