PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Patricia A. Costa, 73, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at her summer home in Bristol, New Hampshire.
She was born in Lynn, the daughter of William C. and Priscilla (Miller) Sheehan. She was raised in Lynn, and in later years resided in both Hanover and Abington, before moving recently to Plymouth.
Pat graduated from Lynn English High School in 1962 and from Salem State College in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in business education. She later went on to complete a master’s degree as well as a CAGS certificate in school administration.
Pat began her career in education teaching high school business education first in Islip, New York, and then at Brockton High School. While working in the Plymouth public schools she served as department head for the High School Business Education Department, and then as House Master at the middle school level. She completed her career in education as principal of Stoughton Middle School.
Always known as a “people person,” Pat was caring and giving of her time and would always help anyone in need.
Pat loved the ocean and particularly enjoyed visiting lighthouses as she and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States. She always treasured the time she and her husband, A,l spent at their home in Nags Head, North Carolina. To share her love of travel she organized and chaperoned skiing and cultural trips through Europe for students while at Brockton High School, and assisted other school districts in developing similar student trips.
Pat was also an avid reader and enjoyed attending concerts and spending time with friends.
She leaves her husband of almost 50 years, Albert Costa; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cilla (David Roth) Sheehan of Bristol, New Hampshire, and Polly (Bob) Richard of Grantham, New Hampshire.
A private service will be held for family members and Pat’s dear friends to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Lighthouse Preservation Society, 11 Seaborne Drive, Dover, NH 03820, or a food pantry within your community in Pat’s memory.
