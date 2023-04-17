BELMONT — Patricia Ayotte (Flanders) Cloutier, 85, of Great Brook Drive, passed away Sunday, April 2.
Patricia was born in Franklin, on March 9, 1938, the daughter of Antonio Ayotte of Cheshire, Massachusetts, and Cecile (Bourque) Flanders of Denmark, Maine, both of whom are deceased.
Patricia worked in many offices throughout her life, and eventually retired from Concord Hospital after 13 years. She moved into Great Brook Village, expecting to be there only briefly, but ended up falling in love with the park and so many of the people. She was a director for the park for a few years; she did the monthly newsletter for almost 10 years, she was on the social committee for a few years, and was part of the welcoming committee for many years. Pat took care of coffee occasionally for Wednesday mornings and was always willing to help others. She enjoyed the Wednesday coffee time best of all, sharing stories and hearing everyone’s news for the week.
Pat liked to read and she and her friends passed books around to each other. She enjoyed traveling and took some memorable trips including her favorite when she went to Alaska. She especially enjoyed her weekly Sunday breakfast with her son, Michael, who lived in Gilmanton. Pat was a member of the Friday morning Chapter of Toastmasters in Concord for 10 years and liked to listen to politicians to critique their speeches, to see how many “ahs” they used. Many of them could have used Toastmasters.
Patricia is survived by her son, Donald Cloutier of New Boston; stepdaughter, Toni Foley of San Antonio, Texas; stepson, Steven Cloutier of Concord; daughter-in-law, Tammy Cloutier of Concord; brother, Thomas Ayotte and his wife Barbara of Massachusetts; four grandsons and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by three sons, E. Michael Cloutier, David Cloutier,Sr. and Scott Cloutier Sr.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Graveside Service will be scheduled for a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that a memorial contribution in Patricia’s memory be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
