NASHUA — Patrecia "Pat" Grinley, 68, of Nashua, died on March 30, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, after a long illness and courageous battle with cancer.
Pat was born on June 6, 1950, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Walter and Shirley (Sherman) Davis. She graduated from Laconia High School and Franklin Pierce Business School.
After early retirement from her first career with Digital Corporation, she returned to college, graduating from Springfield College with a master's degree in Science. Pat founded her own business, Another Start Mediation, and embarked on a career she loved as a mediator for family, marital and civil issues with N.H. District Courts and as a mediator for the U.S. Postal Service.
Pat's passion for volunteerism involved homeless shelters, domestic violence safe homes, and the AA organization.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Kalie Lydon, and husband Christian; son Ryan Cram and wife Rachel; son Chase Grinley; daughter Melissa Carthum and husband Matthew; daughter Rebecca Grinley and husband Zach Vidibor; and sister Linda Hoffman and husband Bill.
Pat's greatest joys were her six grandchildren, whom she loved and celebrated every single day: Brooke, Madison, Riley, Ava, Julia, and Louis. She will also be missed by nieces and nephews and extended family.
Pat cherished her many friends and her family is grateful for their visits and vigils during her illnesses and hospice care.
Pat was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Cindee Carter.
Calling hours will be at the Rivet Funeral Home, Merrimack, on Friday, April 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at Rivet Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to Home Health and Hospice Care, c/o the Community Hospice House in Merrimack; or to the American Cancer Society.
Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.rivetfuneralhome.com.
