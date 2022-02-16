BELMONT — Parker J. Caldrain, 43, passed away recently in South Carolina.
Parker was born on February 19, 1978 in Laconia, NH. He was born to Shirley A. and Armand J. Caldrain, Laconia, NH.
Parker worked in the home building industry for many years for Bob Wood of Gilford. Most recently he worked for his good friend Jim Hueber. He loved his work, he loved the process of building from the ground up and seeing the end result and the joy a new home brought to a family.
Parker loved enjoying the outdoors with his kids; camping, swimming, and fishing. One of his favorite things was boating on Winnisquam with his children. The joy of teaching his kids to swim and ride bikes was something he always spoke of that brought a smile to his face. He was happiest when they would be working on home projects together. Parker is missed dearly and loved very much by his family and friends.
He is survived by his two children, Elizabeth Lynn Caldrain and Matthew Joseph Caldrain, both of Manchester, NH. He is also survived by his lifetime friend/previous wife and mother of his children, Emily Caldrain, also of Manchester. He is survived by his four sisters, Kelli Dearborn of Gilford, Dori Dearborn of Meredith and Hali Dearborn, and her husband James Caldwell, of Belmont, and Paige Relf of Gilmanton, and her husband David Relf; his nieces and nephews, Drew Fay, Erin Fay, Jayden Doucette, Aleeya Metevier, Christine Rivers, Madison Relf, and Elizabeth Relf; and his father Armand Caldrain of Winnisquam. He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Caldrain.
There will be a Celebration of Parker's Life on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Church Landing, 281 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Please come and celebrate his life with his family.
For those who wish to make a contribution in Parker's memory, please consider donating to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://www.naminh.org/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.