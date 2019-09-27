Pamela L. Maher, 72
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. —Pamela Louise (Griffin) Maher, 72 of Rockledge, peacefully returned Home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by her children after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born in Gainesville, Florida, raised in Trumbull, Connecticut, and attended college in Fairfield, Connecticut. She selflessly cared for others working as a nurse’s aide before retiring and moving to Florida.
She is survived by her three children, Edward J. Maher III “EJ”, of Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire, Jennifer (Maher) Rodonis and John Rodonis, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Amy Maher. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Justin Maher, of Hudson, New Hampshire, Nicholas Maher, of Salem, New Hampshire, Ashley Maher of Rockledge, Matthew Maher of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Allison Rodonis, of Hudson, New Hampshire; and a step-grandson, Jason Rodonis, of Salem, New Hampshire. She is survived by her sisters Bonnie (Griffin) Petruccelli, Kathi (Griffin) White and her brother, Kevin and Suphatsara Phongprayun Griffin, of Miami. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law Marjorie (Maher) and Damain Kulash, Richard Maher and Kathleen Everest, Kathleen (Maher) and Dean Ericson, Barbara (Maher) Sheehan and Wes Bowker, Eleanor (Maher) and Adrian Noordsy, as well as more loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward J. Maher Jr.; her loving parents, Elizabeth (Rigney) and Edmund Griffin; her brother and sister-in-law Frederick Maher and Ann Theresa; and loving parents-in-laws Marjorie E. (Sheils) and Edward J. Maher Sr.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Rockledge, today at 11:30 a.m.
She donated to many charities so in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to St. Jude, her favorite charity, or the charity of your choice in her name.
