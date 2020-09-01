GILMANTON — Pamela Jean Downs, 53, of Joe Jones Road, passed away at her home with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Pamela was born on October 31, 1966, in Concord, the daughter of Edward Behan and Beatrice Simpson (Martel).
Pamela enjoyed traveling and reading. She loved to spend her free time gardening while also bird watching. Pamela always had a deep love for her beloved dog, Zoe.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Steven Eric Downs of Gilmanton; her brother, Steve Behan of Carver, MA; her sister, Cynthia Bond of Canterbury, NH; and her father, Edward Behan. Pamela was predeceased by her mother Beatrice Simpson.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
