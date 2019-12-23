Pam Cormier, 68
ROCHESTER — Pam Cormier, 68, of Rochester left our world to go home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Pam passed peacefully and comfortably in the care of those who loved her most, after a period of declining health.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ethel (Brown) Cormier, in 2014, and her father and hero, Roger F. Cormier, in 1997.
Pam was born and raised in Rochester where she attended and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1969. She later met and married Ronald Lavigne, where they lived and grew a family over the next 30 years.
She held many jobs over her years, but would tell anyone who would listen that taking care of her family and home was her favorite. She could often be found in the kitchen whipping up something delicious to share, and quickly became well known for holiday meals and tasty desserts.
Pam loved to open her home to family and friends, especially around the holidays where every December it seemed to transform into a showplace of all things Dickens, Byers and Hallmark. Annually, she could be found out on the hunt for the "perfect" Christmas tree. At times seemed like an impossible feat, only to get it home and find she may have overestimated the size of her living room.... AGAIN. She truly let Christmas live in her heart the whole year through.
Proud mother of two daughters, Aimee (Lavigne) Tierno of Gilford, and Tara ( Lavigne) Muzzey of Bristol, she treasured the time they spent together. She loved sharing warm sunny days with them by the pool in their Berwick, Maine, home. Pam could usually be found traveling the roads of Maine, New Hampshire, and beyond to cheer them on from the bleachers and baselines of whichever sport was in season. She was always the consummate supporter, and never missed a chance to give game "advice" from her vantage point.
Pam was well known for her open-door policy with her children's friends, and became like a second mom to most of them. There was always extra food or snacks to share, a place in the driveway for an extra car, and her couch could quickly be turned into a bed for any friend in need of a place to stay.
Later in life Pam would say goodbye to Maine, and move to Laconia. She worked for many years in medical offices around the Lakes Region, and was the kind and calm voice you would often hear on the phone, or in your local physician’s office. Although she missed her life in Maine, she knew that the move was responsible for the expansion of her family. Her daughters would eventually meet and marry their husbands, Eric Tierno and Victor Muzzey, both in the Lakes Region. If you had the pleasure of meeting her, you knew that Pam had the best sons-in-law hands down, no room for debate.
However, Pam's greatest joys in life were still ahead. In 2003 she would welcome the first of her four granddaughters, Emma Grace Tierno (Gilford). Shortly after settling in, and getting used to her role as sole grandchild, Emma learned to share her Grammie with her new little sister, Lily Hope Tierno (Gilford) who was welcomed into the family in 2005. Pam quickly picked up all the habits of any good Grammie, and by the time her next two granddaughters came along, Savannah Gray Muzzey (Bristol) in 2006, and finally Annabelle Claire Muzzey (Bristol) in 2012, she had truly mastered the craft of grandparenting. As her granddaughters grew, they always knew that they could count on their Grammie supporting them in all their adventures. Always on the sideline, or in her favorite seat in the audience, she was awed by their endless talent and abilities. Whether it be academics, sports, music, or theater Pam was always the first to clap, stand, or cheer for any one of “her girls.”
In her retirement years Pam returned to Rochester where she and her longtime companion Thom Scagliotti (Rochester) shared a home and time. Taking in local musicians and arts programs throughout the Seacoast, they found joy in each other’s company. She loved the chance to return to the familiarity of Rochester, and to be closer to her sisters Carolyn Higgins (Strafford/Florida) and Peggy Roy (West Stewartstown).
Her extended family which includes many nieces, nephews, and cousins were an important part of her life. She loved to retell stories of days past whenever they visited. In her final days Pam took comfort in knowing that her legacy would live on forever in the stories and memories shared among those who she loved most.
At Pam's request, a small private remembrance will be held in the spring of 2020.
