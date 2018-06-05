SPRING CITY, Pa. — Paige Marie Bilodeau, born on Aug. 11, 1992, a resident of Spring City, Pennsylvania (born and raised in Chichester, New Hampshire) was tragically hit by a car while walking and succumbed to her injuries on May 31, 2018, at the age of 25.
She worked supporting people with physical and intellectual disabilities at Community Life Works (Camp Hill).
Paige grabbed life by the horns and rode. She touched everyone’s life with her infectious smile and beautiful personality.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Adventure Therapy and a minor in Psych from Unity College, Maine, in 2014. She worked as a support coach for the Special Olympics and ropes course instructor/counselor at Camp Shane in the State of Maine. She was a three-sport athlete throughout college and an outdoor adventurer and enthusiast, having hiked the Pacific Crest Trail during her college years.
Paige is survived by her father, Gordon Bilodeau, and significant other Carol Baggaley of Barnstead, New Hampshire; her mother, Donna Bilodeau, of Navarre, Florida; her sister and brother, Crystal and Luke Ouellette, of Perry, New York, and Navarre, Florida, respectively; her maternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Butler of Belmont, New Hampshire; her paternal grandmother, Rebecca Bilodeau Herbert, of Concord, New Hampshire; her fiancé, Sara Graul, of Spring City, Pennsylvania; her aunts, Janice Lakowicz and Joyce Bilodeau of Wells, Maine, and York, Maine, respectively; her uncle, Gary Butler, of Laconia, New Hampshire; and many loved ones and friends.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Richard Bilodeau.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, in memory of Paige Marie Bilodeau, to the Surgical ICU at Albany Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208, or online at http://amc.edu/foundation/make_a_gift.cfm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chichester Methodist Church, Main Street, Chichester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, June 9, at 10 a.m., with a reception following at Carpenter Memorial Park, Chichester.
