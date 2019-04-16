GILFORD — Oris Edward Hutchins, born Sept. 18, 1951, passed quietly on April 11, 2019. In his life and in his passing, he remained true to himself. He left this world on his own terms with dignity and surrounded by love.
Oris was truly “one of a kind”. His family and dear friends meant everything to him. He held fiercely to the principals “Respect is earned, Honesty is appreciated, Trust is gained and Loyalty is returned”. As a lifelong biker, Oris was deeply passionate about riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing.
Oris is survived by his best friend, Roger Woodman, whom he “trusted with his life”; his three sisters, Deanna Hutchins, Kimberly DeMond and Nikki Clifford; his niece, Kaylee; and four nephews, Troy, Tyler, Stephen and Matthew.
He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Eddie Hutchins; his father, Edward C. Hutchins Sr.; his mother, Mary Louise (Boone) Hutchins; and William Taylor, all from Sandwich.
With his kickstand up, he was ready for his next adventure.
