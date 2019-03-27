MEREDITH — Oren T. Collins Jr., 85, of Snell Road died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home.
Oren was born on Feb. 15, 1934, in Clinton, Massachusetts, the son of the late Oren T. Collins Sr. and Ruth (Brigham) Collins. He grew up in Lancaster, Massachusetts, before moving to Center Harbor and then to Meredith, where he has been for the past 63 years.
Oren proudly served in the Army and later spent his career as a self-employed carpenter.
Oren enjoyed politics, history, gardening, and feeding the birds, particularly his favorite, the cardinals.
Oren is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan (Prew) Collins; three sons, Brigham Collins and his wife, Lorri, Parnell Collins and his wife, Lorri, and Dana Collins; six daughters, Cathleen Collins, Colleen Collins, Debra Ceriello and her husband, James, Ruth Collins and Donald Hoyt, Tracy Mertz and her husband, James, and Karen Christopher; 17 grandchildren, Damon, Brigham, Christopher, Kayla, Jeremy, Tessa, Kevin, Rebecca, Michael, Sara, Alyssa, Shawn, John, Jason, Kaitlin, Jessie, and Emily; 33 great-grandchildren; a sister, Priscilla Manville; and his recently deceased son’s, fiancé, Patricia McLaughlin.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Kevin Collins Sr.; three brothers, Fred Collins, Frank Collins, and David Collins; and six sisters, Olive Asfour, Jeanne Wiles, Constance Locke, June Duffy, Ruth Young, and Marjorie Kennedy.
There will be no calling hours.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.